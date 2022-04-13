Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $322,000 Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $565,850,000 after buying an additional 34,323 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 31,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 70,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares during the period. 56.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS traded up $2.02 on Wednesday, hitting $189.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,265,298. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.67. The firm has a market cap of $165.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.70 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.39%.

A number of research firms recently commented on UPS. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.57.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

