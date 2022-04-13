Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.80 Million Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 51,369 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its stake in Newmont by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 269,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Newmont by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 8.8% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 243,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,214,000 after buying an additional 19,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 72.8% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,688,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,161 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $790,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,343 shares of company stock worth $4,838,533 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NEM. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.36.

NEM stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.04. The company had a trading volume of 270,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,251,454. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.97. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $83.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $66.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.90 and a beta of 0.30.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.72%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

