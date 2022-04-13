Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.56 Million Holdings in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,070 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AudioCodes were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AUDC. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 6.2% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its position in AudioCodes by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 13.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,745 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 2.3% in the third quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 44,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AUDC. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on AudioCodes from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on AudioCodes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sidoti upgraded AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AudioCodes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

NASDAQ:AUDC traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $25.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,419. AudioCodes Ltd. has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $37.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.18 million, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.50.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). AudioCodes had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $66.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

