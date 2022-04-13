Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.36 Million Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,988 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of EVERTEC worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in EVERTEC during the fourth quarter worth $910,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 4th quarter worth $2,704,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

Shares of EVTC stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.93. 1,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,605. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.39 and a 1 year high of $51.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $155.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.58 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

In related news, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $80,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Castillo Rodrigo Del sold 15,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $601,429.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 210,341 shares of company stock worth $8,080,318. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVTC. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

About EVERTEC (Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.