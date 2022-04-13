Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 1,252.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $480,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 64,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 10,234 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.37. 3,667,519 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.92. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

