Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 7,518 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,518 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 100.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 8.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

NYSE:BYD traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.60. 3,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,326. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.97. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.38 and a fifty-two week high of $72.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $879.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.16 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 13.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is 7.13%.

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $76,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 28.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BYD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.17.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.