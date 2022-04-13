Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 398 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,703,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,700 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,737.4% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,392,000 after buying an additional 5,376,593 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 5,195,309 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,766,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,774,000 after purchasing an additional 405,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,615,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,712,000 after purchasing an additional 52,006 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,840,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,447,504. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $187.92 and a 12-month high of $244.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.55.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

