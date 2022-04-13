Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Position Increased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,686 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 76.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT stock traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.04. The stock had a trading volume of 982,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,684,425. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $103.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.17 and a twelve month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.56.

Applied Materials Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.