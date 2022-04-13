Applied Genetic Technologies’ (AGTC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

AGTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Applied Genetic Technologies to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGTC opened at $0.98 on Monday. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $42.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Applied Genetic Technologies ( NASDAQ:AGTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 366.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 583,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 458,420 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,533,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 316,276 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 152.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 327,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 197,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 29.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 598,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 137,404 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 121.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 123,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.02% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

