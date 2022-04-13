Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.65 Million

Equities analysts expect Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) to report sales of $4.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.45 million. Applied DNA Sciences reported sales of $2.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 74.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full year sales of $16.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.16 million to $18.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $15.67 million, with estimates ranging from $8.80 million to $22.53 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Applied DNA Sciences.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.44). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 123.04% and a negative return on equity of 105.86%. The business had revenue of $4.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 27.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 16,493 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 13,257 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 29,998 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 23,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. 7.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APDN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.91. The stock had a trading volume of 32,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,218. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.02. Applied DNA Sciences has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $8.10. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that provide forensic power and protection for various applications used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNify IF portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits that provide real-time authentication of molecular tags in the field; and CertainT, which indicates the use of tagging, testing, and tracking platforms and solutions enabling manufacturers, brands, and trade organizations to convey proof of their product claims.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied DNA Sciences (APDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.