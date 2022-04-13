Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Boosted by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 131,944 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.5% of Grove Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Apple by 97.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,239,285,000 after buying an additional 18,074,896 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,979,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $421,558,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970,194 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1,841.6% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,755,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $78,548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304,604 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,461,735,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 12,722.7% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,461,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402,824 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $167.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.25 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.15.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.43.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 162,085 shares of company stock worth $28,728,085. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

