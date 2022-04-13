Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on APOG. TheStreet raised Apogee Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of APOG opened at $44.42 on Tuesday. Apogee Enterprises has a twelve month low of $33.88 and a twelve month high of $50.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 403.85 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.04.

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.02 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $122,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 1.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 33.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 890,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,610,000 after purchasing an additional 221,010 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 7.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

