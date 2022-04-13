Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $188.18 Million

Equities analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $188.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $185.37 million and the highest is $191.00 million. Apartment Income REIT posted sales of $176.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full-year sales of $780.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $765.03 million to $796.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $823.51 million, with estimates ranging from $807.01 million to $840.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Apartment Income REIT.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AIRC shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

In related news, General Counsel Lisa R. Cohn sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $836,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $766,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,258 shares of company stock worth $170,544 and have sold 41,500 shares worth $2,184,830. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $1,843,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 12,352 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 459,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,422,000 after acquiring an additional 50,481 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 12.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,106,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,987,000 after purchasing an additional 121,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presima Inc. boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIRC traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.79. 10,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,279. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apartment Income REIT has a twelve month low of $42.11 and a twelve month high of $55.53. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 62.72%.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

