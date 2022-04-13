APA (NASDAQ:APA) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.89

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.89 and last traded at $43.76, with a volume of 171934 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.18.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of APA from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.66.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.08. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 4.43.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.31%.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Riney purchased 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of APA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,627,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APA by 2.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APA by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in APA by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

