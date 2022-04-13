Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,443.22

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,443.22 ($18.81) and traded as high as GBX 1,691.50 ($22.04). Antofagasta shares last traded at GBX 1,678.50 ($21.87), with a volume of 776,314 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANTO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,250 ($16.29) to GBX 1,500 ($19.55) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Antofagasta to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.64) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($17.59) to GBX 1,340 ($17.46) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.85) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.55) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antofagasta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,454.44 ($18.95).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,542.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,443.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.26%. This is an increase from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio is 0.72%.

About Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

