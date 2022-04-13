Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.58

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.58 and last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 1514160 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.19 million, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Antares Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $48.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.25 million. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Antares Pharma by 769.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,202,000 after buying an additional 2,033,260 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,800,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,556,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 226.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,142,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after buying an additional 792,898 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Antares Pharma by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,139,703 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 713,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in Antares Pharma by 169.3% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 872,976 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 548,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

About Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.