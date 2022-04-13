Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.45.

NLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 101.9% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 181.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 185.4% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. 42.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NLY traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $6.76. 20,107,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,247,887. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16. Annaly Capital Management has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 120.52% and a return on equity of 14.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.02%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 54.66%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

