Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Short Interest Down 76.4% in March

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 76.4% from the March 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AHCHY opened at $26.79 on Wednesday. Anhui Conch Cement has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $31.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Anhui Conch Cement from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company conducts its operations through five segments, which include Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides Portland cement, ordinary Portland cement, slag Portland cement, composite Portland cement under the Conch brand.

