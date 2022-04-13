Andrew Beach Buys 39 Shares of SThree plc (LON:STEM) Stock

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Rating) insider Andrew Beach bought 39 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 382 ($4.98) per share, for a total transaction of £148.98 ($194.14).

On Thursday, March 17th, Andrew Beach bought 37 shares of SThree stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 398 ($5.19) per share, for a total transaction of £147.26 ($191.89).

On Thursday, March 3rd, Andrew Beach bought 6,237 shares of SThree stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 414 ($5.39) per share, for a total transaction of £25,821.18 ($33,647.62).

Shares of LON:STEM traded down GBX 5.90 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 383.10 ($4.99). 208,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,169. The stock has a market cap of £511.95 million and a P/E ratio of 12.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.19. SThree plc has a 12-month low of GBX 331.50 ($4.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 610 ($7.95). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 419.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 483.89.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. This is a boost from SThree’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. SThree’s payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley Associates, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, and Newington International brands.

