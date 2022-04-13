Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ANDE. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on Andersons to $45.75 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.69.

Shares of ANDE opened at $56.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.37. Andersons has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $57.23.

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 0.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Andersons will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 25,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $1,058,782.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William E. Krueger sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $1,246,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,627,250. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Andersons by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,529,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,057,000 after purchasing an additional 353,839 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,110,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,182,000 after acquiring an additional 24,825 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 8.3% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,002,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,901,000 after acquiring an additional 76,914 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 718,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,798,000 after acquiring an additional 66,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,030,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

