Analyzing ThredUp (TDUP) and Its Rivals

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) is one of 49 public companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare ThredUp to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get ThredUp alerts:

This table compares ThredUp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ThredUp -25.09% -24.78% -14.60% ThredUp Competitors -8.24% -24.41% -3.80%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ThredUp and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ThredUp 0 2 11 0 2.85 ThredUp Competitors 288 1257 3356 63 2.64

ThredUp currently has a consensus price target of $20.08, indicating a potential upside of 147.94%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 43.04%. Given ThredUp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe ThredUp is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.5% of ThredUp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.9% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ThredUp and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ThredUp $251.79 million -$63.18 million -6.04 ThredUp Competitors $15.72 billion $855.51 million -9.11

ThredUp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ThredUp. ThredUp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

ThredUp competitors beat ThredUp on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About ThredUp (Get Rating)

ThredUp Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.