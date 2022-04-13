Analysts Set Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) Target Price at $31.50

Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xilio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

XLO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.93. The company had a trading volume of 23,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,222. Xilio Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $27.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.85 and a quick ratio of 15.85.

Xilio Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:XLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.13. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xilio Therapeutics will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,739,000. RiverVest Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,063,000. AJU IB Investment Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,684,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,640,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.85% of the company’s stock.

Xilio Therapeutics Company Profile

Xilio Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company which focused on harnessing the immune system to achieve deep and durable clinical responses to improve the lives of patients with cancer. The company’s product candidate includes XTX101, XTX202, XTX301 and XTX401 which are in clinical stage. Xilio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

