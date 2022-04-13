Analysts Set Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Price Target at $30.14

Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.83.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PERI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PERI. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Perion Network stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.85. Perion Network has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $33.09.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $157.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.39 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Perion Network (Get Rating)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.