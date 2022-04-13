Analysts Set Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) PT at $11.70

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.70.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSCR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $21.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock.

In other news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 49,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $354,368.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 11,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $96,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,912 shares of company stock valued at $658,944 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSCR. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Oscar Health by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 121,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Oscar Health by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oscar Health stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,224. Oscar Health has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $29.70. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.11.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $496.07 million during the quarter. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 31.11% and a negative return on equity of 35.39%. As a group, analysts predict that Oscar Health will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oscar Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

