Analysts Set Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Target Price at $26.20

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.20.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oportun Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oportun Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Oportun Financial in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of Oportun Financial stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,487. Oportun Financial has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $27.95. The stock has a market cap of $447.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.10.

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $194.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Oportun Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oportun Financial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 5,357 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $73,712.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 242.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 108,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 76,459 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Oportun Financial by 31.2% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 48,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 11,428 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Oportun Financial by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Oportun Financial by 20.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 77,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Oportun Financial by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,486,000 after buying an additional 42,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

