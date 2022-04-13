Analysts Set Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) PT at $55.00

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $74.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

In related news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $61,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Northwest Natural by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. 71.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NWN traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.37. 283,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,959. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.48. Northwest Natural has a fifty-two week low of $43.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.42.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Northwest Natural had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.482 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 75.39%.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

