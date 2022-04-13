Analysts Set aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Price Target at $16.59

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.59.

LIFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in aTyr Pharma by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 58,367 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in aTyr Pharma by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 525,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after buying an additional 114,996 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in aTyr Pharma by 482.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 250,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 207,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,217,000. Institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIFE stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. aTyr Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $13.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.96. The stock has a market cap of $131.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.50.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

