Analysts Offer Predictions for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 8th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.09 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.08. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $74.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $50.07 and a 12-month high of $75.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $593.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,588,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,597,000 after purchasing an additional 259,180 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,748,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,808,000 after purchasing an additional 571,384 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,334,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,733,000 after purchasing an additional 33,738 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,102,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,114,000 after acquiring an additional 42,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,598,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000,000 after acquiring an additional 910,813 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

