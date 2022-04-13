Analysts Expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $140.76 Million

Equities analysts expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) will report $140.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $139.10 million to $142.42 million. Sierra Wireless reported sales of $108.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full year sales of $588.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $582.00 million to $592.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $633.44 million, with estimates ranging from $625.20 million to $640.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $149.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.58 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 16.11% and a negative net margin of 18.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

SWIR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Sierra Wireless from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James set a $18.00 price target on Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sierra Wireless currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Shares of SWIR stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.82. 88,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,724. Sierra Wireless has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $20.94. The stock has a market cap of $640.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIR. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Sierra Wireless by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Sierra Wireless by 65.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sierra Wireless by 10.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 61.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

