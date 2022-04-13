Analysts Expect Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) will report ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.04). Select Energy Services reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Select Energy Services.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WTTR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTTR. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Select Energy Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 25.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the period. 59.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WTTR traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.65. 3,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,778. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 2.46. Select Energy Services has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $10.43.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

