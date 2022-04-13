Analysts Expect OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings. OraSure Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 380%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

OSUR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSUR. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 84.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 203.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,871 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSUR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.85. The stock had a trading volume of 9,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,821. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. OraSure Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $13.57. The company has a market capitalization of $506.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.22 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.88.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

