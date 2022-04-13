Analysts Expect Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Novan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.73). Novan posted earnings per share of ($0.60) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Novan will report full-year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($1.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($1.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Novan had a negative net margin of 1,003.79% and a negative return on equity of 152.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOVN. StockNews.com began coverage on Novan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Novan in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

In other news, Director John W. Palmour purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $70,480 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOVN. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Novan in the 4th quarter valued at $1,436,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Novan by 557.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 75,646 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novan in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Novan by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 36,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novan in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOVN stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.25. 301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,161. The company has a market capitalization of $61.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.66. Novan has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74.

Novan, Inc, a pre-commercial nitric oxide-based pharmaceutical company, focuses on dermatology and anti-infective therapies. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

