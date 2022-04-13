Analysts Expect Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $203.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) to report $203.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Chegg’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $206.99 million and the lowest is $202.30 million. Chegg reported sales of $198.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chegg will report full-year sales of $843.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $839.85 million to $855.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $975.01 million, with estimates ranging from $945.35 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $207.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHGG. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Chegg from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.92.

Chegg stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,104,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,263. Chegg has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $96.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.15. The company has a quick ratio of 14.19, a current ratio of 14.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -361.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Chegg by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,009,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $583,576,000 after purchasing an additional 507,662 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,956,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237,498 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,324,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,509,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,738,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,380,000 after acquiring an additional 11,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

