Analysts Anticipate Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $98.96 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) will report $98.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $98.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $99.45 million. Townsquare Media reported sales of $88.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full year sales of $468.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $465.72 million to $471.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $495.14 million, with estimates ranging from $495.13 million to $495.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Townsquare Media.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 75.32% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $110.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSQ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Townsquare Media in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Townsquare Media in the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 1,617.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 12,583 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. 50.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TSQ traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $11.79. The stock had a trading volume of 67,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $201.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.72. Townsquare Media has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $15.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.18.

Townsquare Media Company Profile (Get Rating)

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Townsquare Media (TSQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.