Analysts Anticipate Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nyxoah’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Nyxoah posted earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nyxoah will report full year earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.34). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($1.48). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nyxoah.

A number of brokerages have commented on NYXH. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Nyxoah from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nyxoah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

NYXH opened at $18.95 on Friday. Nyxoah has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.10 and a quick ratio of 12.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.52 and its 200-day moving average is $21.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,719,000. 10.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

