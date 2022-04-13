Analysts Anticipate Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to Post $1.44 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2022

Brokerages expect Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DINGet Rating) to report $1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.54 and the lowest is $1.33. Dine Brands Global posted earnings of $1.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full-year earnings of $6.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $6.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $7.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DINGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DIN shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

Dine Brands Global stock traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.15. 3,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.64 and its 200-day moving average is $77.69. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $61.38 and a fifty-two week high of $100.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is 32.45%.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $141,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 2.2% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 4.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 35,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dine Brands Global (Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dine Brands Global (DIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.