Analysts Anticipate Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to Announce $1.56 EPS

Equities analysts expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Crocs’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.61. Crocs reported earnings per share of $1.49 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crocs will report full year earnings of $10.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.04 to $10.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $12.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.55 to $12.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $586.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.71 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 201.51% and a net margin of 31.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CROX. StockNews.com cut Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.67.

In other Crocs news, Director Beth J. Kaplan purchased 1,430 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.63 per share, with a total value of $99,570.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.44 per share, with a total value of $740,664.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 87,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,955,737.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 37,698 shares of company stock worth $3,105,842. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the third quarter valued at $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CROX stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,071,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,519. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78. Crocs has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $183.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.26.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

