Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of NYSE AP opened at $5.45 on Monday. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.59 million, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Ampco-Pittsburgh ( NYSE:AP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $84.51 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AP. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 3rd quarter worth about $412,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 205,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 19,962 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. 45.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.

