American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 96.0% from the March 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 822,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AMMJ opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07. American Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.27.

American Cannabis Company, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Hollister & Blacksmith, Inc, doing business as American Cannabis Consulting, provides solutions for businesses operating in the regulated cannabis industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers advisory and consulting services, including commercial cannabis business planning, cannabis business license application, cultivation build-out oversight, cannabis regulatory compliance, compliance audit, cannabis business growth strategy, and cannabis business monitoring services.

