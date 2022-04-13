American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 96.0% from the March 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 822,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:AMMJ opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07. American Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.27.
American Cannabis Company Profile (Get Rating)
