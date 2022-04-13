American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Sets New 1-Year High at $58.61

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.61 and last traded at $58.61, with a volume of 20 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.92.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACC. Citigroup raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Campus Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

American Campus Communities ( NYSE:ACC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $272.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. American Campus Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 783.37%.

In other American Campus Communities news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,274,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Rippel acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.