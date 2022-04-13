American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 33,841 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 264,751 shares.The stock last traded at $35.52 and had previously closed at $35.79.

AAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.13.

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 2.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 266.67%.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 7,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.98 per share, for a total transaction of $260,423.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 3,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.73 per share, with a total value of $114,009.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 38,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,507 in the last 90 days. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Assets Trust Company Profile (NYSE:AAT)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.