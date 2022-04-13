American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Gap Up to $17.13

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.13, but opened at $18.07. American Airlines Group shares last traded at $18.57, with a volume of 1,525,096 shares traded.

AAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.23.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average is $18.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.59.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.86) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,300,657 shares of the airline’s stock worth $375,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,652 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,169,912 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $218,247,000 after buying an additional 44,225 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,013,846 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $164,444,000 after buying an additional 166,900 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,864,681 shares of the airline’s stock worth $105,330,000 after acquiring an additional 531,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,512,000. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

