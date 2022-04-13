AMERCO to Issue Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:UHAL)

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 8th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the transportation company on Friday, April 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.
UHAL opened at $547.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $590.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $662.62. AMERCO has a 12-month low of $523.94 and a 12-month high of $769.90.
AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $14.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.05 by ($0.70). AMERCO had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 60.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on AMERCO in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
AMERCO Company Profile (Get Rating)
AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.
