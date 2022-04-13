AMERCO to Issue Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:UHAL)

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 8th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the transportation company on Friday, April 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

UHAL opened at $547.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $590.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $662.62. AMERCO has a 12-month low of $523.94 and a 12-month high of $769.90.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $14.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.05 by ($0.70). AMERCO had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 60.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UHAL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AMERCO by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in AMERCO by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,629,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in AMERCO by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,033,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMERCO by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,471,000 after buying an additional 9,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of AMERCO by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on AMERCO in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

