Amcon Distributing (NYSE:DIT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amcon Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE DIT opened at $159.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 3.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.04. Amcon Distributing has a fifty-two week low of $115.60 and a fifty-two week high of $270.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.77.

About Amcon Distributing

AMCON Distributing Co engages in distribution of consumer products. Its products include cigarettes & tobacco products, candy & other confectionery, beverages, food service, groceries, paper products, automotive, health and beauty care products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food.

