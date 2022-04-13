AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,826 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 4,666.7% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 67.6% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 150.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

In other AMC Entertainment news, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 50,588 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $1,145,818.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $597,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 445,446 shares of company stock worth $8,637,017. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

AMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

NYSE AMC opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $72.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.46.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 621.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

About AMC Entertainment (Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.