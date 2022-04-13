Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) shares were up 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.25. Approximately 1,273,345 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 23,520,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABEV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.46.
The company has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.85.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Ambev by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Ambev by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Ambev by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Ambev by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ambev Company Profile (NYSE:ABEV)
Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.
