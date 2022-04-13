Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) shares were up 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.25. Approximately 1,273,345 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 23,520,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABEV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.46.

The company has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.85.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Ambev had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Ambev by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Ambev by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Ambev by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Ambev by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambev Company Profile (NYSE:ABEV)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

