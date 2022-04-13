Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) traded down 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.11. 326,242 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 23,941,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup upgraded Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ambev in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.46.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.85. The company has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 15.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Ambev in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Ambev by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 82,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 25,799 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Ambev during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 55,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,483,000. Institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Company Profile (NYSE:ABEV)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

