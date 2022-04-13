AM Investment Strategies LLC Has $3.26 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

AM Investment Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.8% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,498,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,357 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,320,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,977,300,000 after buying an additional 1,106,544 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after acquiring an additional 760,796 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,808,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,392,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,348,000 after purchasing an additional 273,957 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $179.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.49. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $184.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.14.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

