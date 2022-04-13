Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 212,841 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 2,286,400 shares.The stock last traded at $7.12 and had previously closed at $6.66.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALTO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alto Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Alto Ingredients from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 2.66.

Alto Ingredients ( NASDAQ:ALTO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $385.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.10 million. Alto Ingredients had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 14.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Alto Ingredients by 199.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of Alto Ingredients by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide for food and beverage markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

