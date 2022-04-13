AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Increased to C$35.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James set a C$32.00 price objective on AltaGas and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AltaGas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.25.

TSE ALA opened at C$30.47 on Monday. AltaGas has a 1-year low of C$20.86 and a 1-year high of C$30.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.54 billion and a PE ratio of 37.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.64.

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.53 billion. As a group, analysts predict that AltaGas will post 1.9700001 EPS for the current year.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

