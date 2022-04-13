AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Increased to C$35.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.87% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James set a C$32.00 price objective on AltaGas and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AltaGas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.25.
TSE ALA opened at C$30.47 on Monday. AltaGas has a 1-year low of C$20.86 and a 1-year high of C$30.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.54 billion and a PE ratio of 37.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.64.
About AltaGas (Get Rating)
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
